Brighton & Hove Albion are set to recall Viktor Gyokeres form his loan spell at Swansea City and send him on loan to Championship rivals Coventry City.

The 22-year-old joined Swansea City on a season-long loan at the start of the season. He’s so far featured 11 times in the Championship for Steve Cooper’s side – most of the coming from the bench.

With Swansea sitting in 2nd-place of the table, Gyokeres’ involvements have reduced in the run up to Christmas. Brighton seemed keen on recalling him before, amid emerging links to Swedish side Malmo.

But now, Wales Online’s Ian Mitchelmore has given this update:

Understand Brighton are set to recall Viktor Gyokeres from his loan spell with Swansea. And reports the Seagulls will send him back out on loan to Championship rivals Coventry.

The Swede has long been a player held in high-regards by Brighton. He’s an energetic forward and his move to Swansea made a lot of sense – Cooper has implemented one of the Championship’s most attractive styles of play at Swansea and now looks set for a top-six finish.

Having snatched a late play-off spot last time round, Swansea look a much more rounded unit after another good summer in the transfer market.

Gyokeres though has played a back-up role and with the likes of Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe flourishing this season, it’s seen him fall down the pecking order in South Wales.

For Coventry though, this is a quality piece of business. Last month they saw striker Tyler Walker ruled out for several weeks and so Gyokeres will come in as a like-for-like replacement for him.

He’s got a point to prove after his tough spell at Swansea but at Coventry, he could yet excel in what is another Championship side playing exciting football this season.