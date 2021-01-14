Doncaster Rovers face a tough task in replacing Ben Whiteman, who has been sold to Championship side Preston North End. Here are three midfielders they could sign to fill the void left by his departure-

Dan Batty, Hull City



The 23-year-old is not guaranteed regular minutes at the KCOM Stadium and may seek a move elsewhere in this transfer window.

Batty joined the Tigers as a youngster in 2012 from Leeds United and has since made 79 appearances for the East Yorkshire club. He is out of contract at the end of this season and is yet to commit his future to Grant McCann’s side.

Tom Conlon, Port Vale

He has caught the eye in League Two over the past few campaigns and could be alerting attention from sides higher up the football pyramid this month. He joined the Valiants in 2018 and has since been a key player for them.

Doncaster may delve into the fourth tier as they look to replace Whiteman in the middle of the park and Conlon wouldn’t be a bad replacement if finances are tight.

Regan Slater, Sheffield United

Whiteman started his career at Sheffield United before moving to Doncaster on a permanent basis. Could they target Slater in a similar fashion?

The tough-tackling midfielder has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Hull but has played just nine times in the league. Slater, who is 21 years old, would be a good long-term option for Darren Moore’s men if they were able to lure him away from Bramall Lane.

Who would you want, Donny fans?