Andre Green is closing in on a free transfer to Sheffield Wednesday – the former Aston Villa academy graduate has been without a club since his Villa Park release last summer.

The 22-year-old featured 21 times in the Championship as he helped Villa to promotion into the Premier League back in 2019.

Since then, he’s been forced out on loan – in the past season-and-a-half he’s spent time at Portsmouth in League One, before featuring for both Preston and Charlton Athletic in the Championship last time round.

After being exiled by Preston, he’s join Charlton for the second-half of the season and made 13 Championship appearances, scoring two goals.

Now though he’ll link up with Wednesday. The Owls have been long-term admirers of the winger and despite being managerless, a deal looks likely to go through within the next 24 hours with Green set to undergo a medical.

But how might Sheffield Wednesday fit Green into their side?

Under Neil Thompson, Sheffield Wednesday have played a near 4-4-2 formation. The side has plenty of experience with the likes of Barry Bannan and Adam Reach in midfield, Tom Lees and co in defence, but what they’re really lacking is some explosiveness.

Green will bring exactly that – whether Thompson will want to utilise him as a winger, or deploy him more as an attacker who puts pressure on defences high up the pitch remains to be seen.

The latter is how Lee Bowyer often deployed Green. He’s right-footed but a natural left winger who likes to cut inside, but Green looks to developing into more of a deep-lying forward who likes to run at defenders and put them under pressure.

His arrival at the club should give the whole team and fan base a lift, with an FA Cup trip to Everton next up for Wednesday later this month.