Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs is on his way back to the Championship to join QPR, as per West London Sport.

The Dutchman has fallen out-of-favour at the KCOM Stadium and finding a new home for him is a good bit of business for the Tigers.

De Wijs, who is 26 years old, joined the East Yorkshire side in 2018 from PSV and has since made 76 appearances. However, now is the right time for him to move on and Hull already have two players in his position.

Jacob Greaves

The youngster has kept de Wijs out of the team this season and looks poised for a very bright future in the game. Greaves, who is 20 years old, is a product of the Hull academy and is enjoying a regular run in the first-team for his local side.

He signed a new three-year deal in November and has burst on to the scene for Grant McCann’s men after impressing on loan at Cheltenham Town in League Two last season.

Sean McLoughlin

Although Greaves is above him in the pecking order for the position of the left-sided centre-back, the Tigers have some decent competition and back-up in McLoughlin meaning de Wijs shouldn’t really be missed.

McLoughlin has proven to be an adequate option for Hull and will be waiting in the wings if Greaves if ever unavailable or rotation is needed. The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international has played 15 times for the League One side since his move from Cork City in July 2019.

