Arsenal have been linked with Brentford’s David Raya as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options.

The Spaniard was identified as the Gunners’ ‘number one’ target for that position in the last transfer window, as per a report by the Daily Mail, but the Bees managed to keep him in the Championship.

Mikel Arteta’s side opted to get Icelandic international Alex Runarsson from Dijon instead but are back in the hunt for a new ‘keeper this winter with him struggling with life at the Emirates so far.

Turned attentions elsewhere now?

Runnarson’s struggles have begged the question whether Arsenal will reignite their interest in Raya. However, they are now reportedly interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 14.01.21, 20:08).

The Premier League outfit are looking to strike a loan deal with the Brazilian with a view to a permanent move in the summer, which would be a real boost to Brentford’s hopes of keeping Raya.

Big player

Thomas Frank’s side swooped to sign the 25-year-old from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers in July 2019. He helped the London club get to the Play-Off final in his first season but was heavily linked with a departure in the last transfer window.

The Bees managed to tie him down on a new four-year contract in October and will be hoping he can help them make the step up into the Premier League this term.

Brentford are currently sat in 4th place in the second tier and are two points off the automatic promotion places. They are next in action on 20th January at home to Luton Town.



Will Brentford keep Raya?