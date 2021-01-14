Middlesbrough are ‘likely’ to seek another loan opportunity for striker Stephen Walker before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by Teeside Live.

The forward has returned to Boro after spending the first-half of this season on loan at MK Dons in League One.

However, Neil Warnock’s side are keen for him to go somewhere else over the coming weeks to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Dons loan

Walker, who is 20 years old, joined MK Dons on a season-long loan deal in October, having previously had a spell there in the 2018/19 season. He chipped in with five goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this term but has now gone back to the Riverside Stadium.

‘Worked really hard’

Their boss, Russell Martin, has told their official club website: “Ste has worked really hard during his time with us but unfortunately he’s just not been able to get the minutes he would have liked. For his own development, all parties agreed it was best that he went back to Middlesbrough.

“He has helped us, for sure, in the first half of this season and he goes with our thanks and best wishes.”

Academy graduate

Walker has risen up through the youth ranks with Boro and signed him first professional contract back in 2016. He has played seven times for the Championship side so far in his career, having also spent time with Crewe Alexandra last season sandwiched in-between his two stints at MK Dons.

He is now available for loan again and it will be interesting to see if any Football League clubs are in for him this winter.

