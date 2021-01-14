Norwich City have held talks with former Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland over joining the Championship leaders on a free transfer.

The Canaries are still weighing up whether to make a move but have had discussions with the Norwegian international, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

Manager Daniel Farke is looking for a back-up goalkeeper in the January window to replace the injured Michael McGovern, who is expected to miss most of the rest of the season with a hamstring tendon problem.

Although they report that no decision has yet been made, Nyland could be the person for the job, and is currently available as a free agent.

The 30-year-old has been looking for a club since agreeing to terminate his contract with Aston Villa in October, having played only a handful of matches for the Midlands club in the past two years.

However, he would bring Championship experience having played 23 matches for Villa in their promotion campaign of 2018-19, his first in England after signing from German outfit Ingolstadt.

Other second-tier sides are believed to have an interest in the 28-cap international though, and could offer competition in any pursuit of a deal.

At present Norwich’s back-up option between the posts is 20-year-old Daniel Barden, who produced a star turn in their victory over Coventry City in the FA Cup third round last weekend and earned high praise from boss Farke for his performance.

The former Arsenal youth goalkeeper played in that match following a positive Covid-test earlier in the week for first-choice Tim Krul, and he could yet be required to stay in the side for their Championship visit to Cardiff City on Saturday if the Dutchman has not recovered in time to return.

Former Newcastle United man Krul remains undisputed number one for the Canaries and recently signed a new deal keeping him at Carrow Road until the summer of 2024.