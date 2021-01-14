The main image to this story features Derby County’s Pride Park in brighter times. However, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, darker times are just around the corner.

Nixon isn’t alone in what he is prophesying. Indeed, the Telegraph’s John Percy (tweet – below) also agrees that dark times have descended on Pride Park.

On #dcfc ‘takeover’: players still been not paid and understand Derby have sought another loan from MSD. Money in bank now very low and a genuine threat of administration if this is not sorted ASAP. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 13, 2021

What Percy is saying – the links

Percy’s tweet references the ‘takeover’ that is currently pending and simmering behind the scenes at Pride Park.

It is a takeover that has been going on for some time and is led by Derventio Holdings, a company owned by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Neheyan.

Only three days ago, Percy reported that he’d been “assured” that the takeover would be completed this week. Whilst there are still two days left of the week, his tweet (above) could be considered a little worrying.

Worrying in the face of it highlighting a number of issues: December wages not paid to the playing staff, the takeover isn’t done, loans being sought, funds low and the spectre of administration looming.

The issues of unpaid December wages forms part of the backdrop of the Pride Park story and was something mentioned by Telegraph reporter Percy in a jointly-written article with Mike McGrath at the end of last year.

Nixon’s article and the nuclear option facing Derby County

As Percy points out in his tweet (above), Derby County faces the “genuine threat” of administration. That is something that The Sun’s Nixon agrees on.

Nixon goes one step closer by writing that the Rams are considering a ‘nuclear option’; selling players to make ends meet. Nixon writes that they “are trying to sell players” in order to raise cash to pay the “delayed wages.”

Nixon goes as far as to say that Derby County have “alerted clubs” that players such as Louie Sibley and Jason Knight “could be sacrificed” because of the wages issue.

Is it really such dark days at Derby County that they are going to go for a player fire sale?