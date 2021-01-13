Midfielder Ben Whiteman is ripping it up for Doncaster Rovers at the moment. That can be seen by what he’s done this season.

There’s said to be a lot of interest in him from Nottingham Forest and Preston North End. Indeed, the Lilywhites are said to have had an offer accepted for him.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon agrees, mentioning on Twitter (below) that a deal seems to be edging closer. This adds to a double dose of joy that he tweeted (below) over a week ago.

Ben Whiteman – his journey so far

Rochdale-born Whiteman started out his journey in football at Manchester United. He left their youth set-up and moved to a similar set-up at Sheffield United.

At the Blades, he moved through the ranks to make 12 first-team appearances. However, he had loans out of the club to Mansfield (23 games/seven goals/two assists) and Doncaster Rovers.

Following that loan deal at the Keepmoat Stadium, he left Sheffield United in a 2018 permanent move to Donny.

Whiteman has gone on to make 159 appearances for Donny, scoring 25 goals and providing 15 assists along the way. This season has seen the 24-year-old, midfielder feature 18 times for Rovers, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

Nixon comment hints deal edges closer

Preston North End have already brought in Ched Evans on a short-term deal and Jayson Molumby on loan from Brighton.

Preston. Ben Whiteman chances now very positive. Fee agreed. Major statement. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 13, 2021

The earlier tweet from Nixon said that the Lilywhites were after both Molumby and Whiteman. That prophecy could be edging closer with Nixon stating that “chances now very positive.”

Preston currently find themselves in a midtable 12th position in the Sky Bet Championship table. It is a position that they occupy with a total of 32 points. They are only five points off the last of the play-off places; a position that one would hope is within reach for the Lilywhites.

Bringing players such as Molumby and Evans will hopefully give Preston a boost towards this. A dual-threat, goal-scoring midfielder such as Whiteman would add to a Lilywhites team wanting to head in this direction.

Will it ultimately be good news or bad news for Preston in Whiteman chase?