QPR have been linked with Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard – the 27-year-old scored 12 Championship goals under Mark Warburton at Brentford in the 2014/15 season.

QPR have been tipped to move for the out-of-favour Huddersfield Town man by The Daily Mail. He’s out of contract in the summer and seemingly unwanted – he’s featured 11 times in the Championship this season, largely coming off the bench.

Now entering January, Huddersfield don’t seem keen on renewing his stay and so QPR could be lining up a cut-price deal this month.

But Pricthard’s rumours come after Ilias Chair’s – the QPR playmaker has been linked with all of Brentford, Bournemouth, Reading and Watford according to last Sunday’s The Sun on Sunday (page 58), and QPR’s emerging links to Pritchard could signify a fear of losing Chair this month.

He’s contracted to the club until 2023 and so it’d likely take a strong offer to tempt QPR into selling Chair, who’s created the third most amount of goal-scoring opportunities in the Championship this season.

Pritchard meanwhile has fallen right down the pecking order under Carlos Corberan. He made only 18 Championship appearances last season and as the club moved to new management, and a whole new philosophy, it’s left Pritchard behind.

Formerly of all of Peterborough United, Swindon own, Tottenham, Brentford, West Brom and Norwich City, he’s an experienced Football League player and at 27 he’s one with plenty still to offer.

Pritchard has struggled in the past one-and-a-half seasons but a move to QPR, under a familiar face in Warburton who’s largely trying to implement the same brand of football now that he played at Brentford, could be career-defining opportunity.