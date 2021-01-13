Huddersfield Town have signed Sorba Thomas from Boreham Wood, as announced by their official club website.

The winger has penned a four-year deal with the Championship side, with the option for a further 12 months after that.

Thomas, who is 21 years old, has been the subject of interest from Charlton Athletic, as covered by London News Online, but has now moved to the Terriers.

‘A really positive acquisition’

Huddersfield’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby has said: “We’re very happy to complete the signing of Sorba today, as there has been a lot of interest in him dating back to the summer window. Sorba has a lot of potential and many qualities that will fit the way we play, and this is a really positive acquisition for the Club moving forward.”

Impressed in non-league

Thomas has scored eight goals and gained five assists in 85 appearances for Boreham Wood and will now be looking forward to testing himself at a higher level.

He has risen up through the youth ranks with Luke Garrard’s side and quickly established himself as one of their key players.

Charlton interest

Charlton saw a bid rejected for him in the summer transfer window and were said to still be keen on him this winter. However, he has opted for a move to the second tier and will be eager to break into Huddersfield’s team.

Carlos Corberan’s side have made him their third signing of the January window having landed two other wingers in Danny Grant and Rolando Aarons already this month.

The Yorkshire side are currently sat in 13th place and are six points off the Play-Offs.

Good signing for HTAFC?