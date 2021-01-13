Hull City will step up their pursuit of a new striker with Tom Eaves out injured, as per a report by Hull Live. Here are three forwards the Tigers should target-

Max Watters, Crawley Town

Grant McCann managed the in-form striker at former club Doncaster Rovers. Watters, who is 21 years old, has been on fire in League Two so far this season and has scored 16 goals in 18 games in all competitions for Crawley.

He is bound to be attracting interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid but Hull should swoop for him this winter to boost their promotion push.

Kevin Nisbet, Hibernian

He has bagged 11 league goals for Hibs in this campaign having only joined them in July. The Scotsman would give the Tigers more of a cutting edge up top and has proven that he can score goals in Scotland.

Before his move to Easter Road, he had spells at Partick Thistle, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline. He is a decent age at 23 and would be a good long-term investment for Hull.

Colby Bishop, Accrington Stanley

John Coleman’s plucked him from non-league side Leamington in July 2019 and he has adapted very well to life in League One. The 24-year-old has scored 19 goals in 52 games in all competitions for Accrington since his move there and could start alerting attention from other clubs.

The Tigers need another striker and investing in a proven one would be a statement of intent.

Who would you want, City fans?