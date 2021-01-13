Gary Rowett has revealed that he spoke to Troy Parrott personally after rumours circulated that Tottenham were set to recall the youngster from his loan at Millwall.

Parrott was Millwall’s first signing of the summer and many believed that he would be the missing part of the jigsaw in Millwall’s strike force. However, Lions fans are yet to see the best of the Spurs loanee.

There have been reasons for that, Parrott missed a length of time at the start of the season following two injures he picked up following his arrival in SE16.

There is fierce competition for places in Millwall’s attack with Tom Bradshaw, Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson, Matt Smith, Mason Bennett and Parrott all looking to cement their place as Rowett’s regular number nine.

Last month reports emerged that Tottenham were set to recall Parrott after a lack of game time, reports that have been denied by Gary Rowett.

The Lions boss has told NewsAtDen about the conversation he had with the Republic of Ireland Under 21 international.

“We had a really good open chat. What struck me was, we have to remember Troy is only 18. He’s a young player who’s got a lot of things to learn to get to where he wants to get to in his career, and we’re here to help him.

“That was our commitment at the start of the season. What you’ve seen in the last couple of games is a young player recognising what he’s got to do to play regularly, what he’s got to do within those games to get chances.

“The rest will take care of itself, if his attitude is right and he does the right things. In the last two or three games, you’ve seen a really strong and mature response from Troy and he’ll get his rewards, because we know he’s got the talent.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way he’s dealt with the recent situation.”