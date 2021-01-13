Sheffield Wednesday have now received confirmed manager applications from Paul Cook and Thorsten Fink, with the latter’s having been confirmed today.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for their third permanent manager of the season. Garry Monk was the first to be sacked by Dejphon Chansiri and Tony Pulis the second, leaving question marks over the payouts of both – Pulis’ particularly.

Chansiri was rumoured to be out-of-pocket after paying off Pulis and Neil Thompson’s recent update on Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer inactivity could suggest a few things.

One is that the club simply aren’t looking at additions, which seems unlikely given their league position. Another more probable one is that Chansiri, after paying out Pulis and likely having to compensate Monk as well, doesn’t have the cash to spend on players this month.

Reports have claimed that Wednesday have money to spend ‘if needed’. Though that money would likely have been put to use by now and with no such transfer rumours coming out of the club it leaves definite question marks.

Chansiri could well be saving any money he has left for the club on another high-profile appointment. But as talks go on and the seemingly ‘right’ candidates aren’t being approached – that we know of anyway – it further points towards the interim appointment Thompson.

He’s unbeaten since taking caretaker charge of Wednesday. Three wins in four in all competitions has pulled his side out of the bottom-three and brought about a new lease of optimism at the club.

Cook is a manager that’ll likely demand the same wages as Pulis. A recognised and in-demand coach, he’s stated his respect for Wednesday and has since sent an application to Chansiri.

Fink meanwhile is an unknown quantity. The former Bayern Munich man has become a journeyman of the dugout and was last in work at Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact kind of manager that Sheffield Wednesday need right now – they’re no way safe from relegation and in the remaining 23 games of the season, anything could happen.

But a good result away at Coventry City this weekend will no doubt boost Thompson’s price among bookmakers to land the permanent job. Chansiri though has been rash in his decision-making of late and for all anyone knows, he could have a completely unknown manager penning his future to the club right now.