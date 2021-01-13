Barnsley were dealt a blow with Leicester City loan man Matty James switching Oakwell for Coventry City last week. Here are three midfielders they should target to replace him in this transfer window-

Allan Campbell, Motherwell



The ex-Scotland Under-21 international fits the bill for Barnsley. He’s young, has the potential to grow in value and could fancy a crack at Championship football.

Campbell, who is 22 years old, has spent his whole career to date with Motherwell and has made 142 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, chipping in with 13 goals.

Archie Collins, Exeter City

He is a hidden gem in League Two and should be looked at by Barnsley this winter. The 21-year-old is a product of the Exeter academy and has already played 102 times for the Grecians. He helped Matty Taylor’s side get into the Play-Offs in the last campaign.

The Tykes have opted to sign young players over recent years and should swoop to bring Collins to South Yorkshire before a second tier rival beats them to it.

Adam Phillips, Burnley

The 23-year-old has caught the eye on loan at League Two side Morecambe this season. He has made 28 appearances for Derek Adams’ men in all competitions, scoring eight goals and getting five assists to date.

Phillips’ path into Burnley’s first-team may be blocked in the Premier League so Barnsley should try and tempt the Clarets into cashing in on him with an offer. Prior to his move to Turf Moor in 2019, he had previously been on the books at Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool and Norwich City.

Who would you want, Barnsley fans?