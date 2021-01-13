Watford’s Ismaila Sarr has come into the transfer limelight once again this month. But the club aren’t keen on selling him, and the suitors aren’t keen on paying him for either.

The 22-year-old became Watford’s record signing when he joined from Rennes ahead of last season. It cost the club a reported £30million and that’s where Watford have set the asking price at.

Liverpool and Manchester United were keen last summer with the latter seemingly reigniting their interest ahead of this current transfer window. Crystal Palace and West Ham have also joined the race, with David Moyes said to be keen on making Craig Dawson’s loan from Watford permanent.

The Harrow Times has now reported that neither Palace, United or West Ham have made an offer for Sarr, but that Watford would ‘consider’ an offer should it fall near their valuation of the Senegal man.

What’s more is that whilst Watford remain hopeful of keeping hold of Sarr, their position on selling him might change should they miss out on promotion to the Premier League this season – this leaves Watford in a difficult position.

Under new manager Xisco Munoz, Watford look as though their in the midst of a ‘transitional’ season. Sacking manager Vladimir Ivic with the club in 3rd made for shocking news and with the recent departure of Etienne Capoue, Watford’s season has been made a whole lot harder.

Fans though have called for the sale of Sarr. His four goals in 18 Championship appearances this season haven’t set Vicarage Road alight and if a £30million offer was tabled, many Watford fans said they’d take the money and reinvest it this month.

A difficult one for Munoz to ponder as he tries to figure out a way to get this Watford side closer to the top two – they next host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.