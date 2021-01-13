Scott Twine made the headlines for Swindon Town after he scored a screamer against Ipswich Town last time out.

The attacking midfielder helped his side win 3-2 away at Portman Road to boost their survival hopes in League One.

Twine, who is 21 years old, is back at the County Ground after an impressive first half of the season on loan at Newport County. He scored six goals and gained seven assists for the League Two side and carried on his golden touch against the Tractor Boys last Friday night.

Great goal

Scott Twine with a worldie for Swindon Town this evening 👏 pic.twitter.com/fPdjUb7A6q — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 9, 2021

Twine could play a key part for Swindon this term now and he and Matty Palmer feel like new signings.

However, he is out of contract at the end of this campaign and the Robins need to tie him down on a longer deal. He is bound to start attracting interest from elsewhere with the way he is playing.

Vultures could start to circle

Twine is due to become a free agent in June as it stands and the vultures could start to circle. Losing him for nothing would be a huge blow for John Sheridan’s side.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Swindon and has made 35 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, chipping in with three goals. He has also had loan spells away at Chippenham Town and Waterford in the past.

The League One outfit need to start thinking about offering Twine a new contract before it is too late.

Will Swindon tie Twine down to a new deal?