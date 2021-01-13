Hull City are on the verge of signing former Wigan Athletic man Jordan Flores, as per a report by Hull Live.

The midfielder is poised to become the Tigers’ first signing of the January transfer window.

Hull Live has also reported that fellow League One sides MK Dons and Burton Albion have been linked with him since he left Dundalk, along with St. Patrick’s.

However, it is Grant McCann’s side who are expected to tie up a deal to bring him to the KCOM Stadium imminently.

Done well in Ireland

Flores, who is 25 years old, has impressed since moving to Dundalk in January 2019 and has scored seven goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites.

He is now moving back to England having previously risen up through the youth ranks at Wigan Athletic. He played 12 times for the Latics’ first-team but departed on a permanent basis for Ireland after loan spells away from the DW Stadium at AFC Fylde, Chesterfield and Ostersunds.

Tigers on the prowl

Flores will give Hull more options and depth in their midfield department for the second-half of the season. The Yorkshire side progressed into the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy last night with a dramatic 3-2 win over Fleetwood Town at home.

They were 2-0 down on 78 minutes but fought back to win 3-2 after goals from Mallik Wilks, Keane Lewis-Potter and Lewie Coyle.

The Tigers are likely to announce the signing of Flores soon.

