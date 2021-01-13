Arsenal have been courting Norwich City’s Emi Buendia throughout the season. Now as we near the midpoint of the January transfer window, Arsenal only seem to be drifting from the deal – just as Norwich had planned.

Dropping down from the Premier League, Buendia was one of a host of Norwich City players to be linked with moves away. Buendia along with the likes of Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons would miss out, and likely all of them would felt aggrieved by it.

Buendia especially looked to have fallen out of love with Norwich. He was hotly linked with all of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Leeds United at one point, and it led to a heartfelt chat with manager Daniel Farke after what was a contested start to the season for both him and his team.

“For the Bournemouth game, it wasn’t a very good week for me. I was a bit annoyed with my situation about everything,” Buendia said of Norwich’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth back in September – Norwich’s third Championship outing of the season.

“The boss decided that I couldn’t play that game because he always picks the best option for the team. I understood and I talked to him. I’m really happy with that meeting with him because I learned a lot about my situation.

After that, I changed my mind, I trained more in each training session and the situation changed and I could be back in the team for the next game.”

Losing the next game at home to Derby County, Norwich would then go 10 games unbeaten in the Championship, winning seven of those and quickly laying the foundations for another title challenge. Their unbeaten run was halted by Luton Town last month but again, Norwich would continue their surge at the top of the Championship with five-straight wins.

They’ve a four point lead at the top of the Championship table and any Norwich fan will tell you that Buendia has been their star of the season.

He’s seven goals and six assists in the league this season. His form in the run up to Christmas has been particularity impressive and it all comes back to that chat with Farke – whether Buendia has been playing for a move away or not, Norwich wouldn’t be sitting so comfortably at the top of the table if it weren’t for him.

Arsenal having pursued Buendia for so long now look to have been ‘bullied’ out of the move by Norwich. Farke has insisted time and time again that Buendia is happy and that he isn’t going anywhere. The player’s agents though have claimed that Buendia is open to the move.

Contrasting reports have made this move such a highly-publicised one. Arsenal having been so poor in the Premier League this season seem to have lost their charm in the transfer market and, like for Manchester United, clubs are ramping up player prices in the knowledge that Mikel Arteta is desperate for something new.

But unlike United, Arsenal don’t appear to have that kind of money to spend. It’s left them between a rock and hard place in this month’s transfer window and with Buendia seemingly falling out their clutches, and other deals looking nowhere near finalising, it’s all building up towards a deadline day blowout for the Gunners.

The window shuts at 11pm on February 1st. In that time, Arsenal have crucial, winnable home games against Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, before a trip to Southampton and the visit of United – Arteta also has Wolves away to plan for on the 2nd of February.

Time is of the essence for every manager. Arteta knows it’ll take £40million at least to bring Buendia to the Emirates and the later they leave it, the more likely Norwich are to ramp up the price given that they themselves won’t have time to find a suitable replacement.

It could boil down to a desperate, insurmountable cut-and-shut offer on deadline. Unlikely as that seems, it appears more likely than Arsenal coughing up the £40million required in the next week or so, with agent talks rumoured to be stalling and outside interest coming in from Europe.

Norwich look set to continue their steamroll of the Championship and with Buendia the driving force behind that. Farke and Norwich have played Arsenal beautifully this season and, if Buendia fires Norwich to promotion, expect a host more clubs to show an interest and be prepared to pay well over the £40million mark.