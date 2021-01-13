Bolton Wanderers are in ‘ongoing discussions’ with Blackburn Rovers loanee Tom White about his future at the club, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The midfielder could head back to Ewood Park this month and is attracting interest from an unnamed National League club who are interested in loaning him until the end of the season.

Heading out?

White, who is 23 years old, has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters this season.

Bolton are also in talks with goalkeeper Billy Crellin and he is another loan player who could head back to his parent club, in this case Fleetwood Town.

“The discussions are still ongoing, really,” said Evatt to the Bolton News: “I think there will be some movement before the end of the window.”

Impressed at Barrow

White is a player Evatt knows well having had him on loan at Barrow last season as well. He played a key part in the Bluebirds’ promotion to League Two last term but has not been able to make the same impact at the University of Bolton Stadium.

He started his career with spells at Carlisle United and Gateshead before Blackburn signed him in July 2019. However, the ex-England C international is yet to make a senior appearance for Rovers.

One in, one out system?

White may head back to Tony Mowbray’s side and go out on loan somewhere. Bolton could need to offload some players to free up funds to bring some in.

