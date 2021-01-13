Northampton Town appear to be leading the race to sign Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson on loan, according to BBC journalist Adam Pope on Twitter (see tweet below).

Bradford City were reported to be keen on landing the young striker, as reported by the Telegraph and Argus, but face some strong competition for his signature now.

League One sides, such as Northampton, are in for him now meaning the League Two Bantams may have to start looking elsewhere.

Busy window

It is expected to be a busy transfer window at Valley Parade as the Yorkshire club look to bolster their ranks. They boosted their defensive options by signing Niall Canavan from Plymouth Argyle yesterday but are keen on sharpening their attacking options now.

Fits the bill

Edmondson, who is 19 years old, has been identified by Bradford as someone who would fit the bill for them for the second-half of the season.

The promising youngster is being tipped for a bright future at Elland Road but is poised to depart Marcelo Bielsa’s men on loan over the coming weeks to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Second loan away on the horizon

The Harrogate-born striker has spent time with Aberdeen this term and bagged two goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

He has been with Leeds since they signed him in 2017 from non-league York City and has since played twice for the Whites. However, he is expected to go out on loan again this month to get more senior football experience.

Where will Edmondson go?