The cracks in Charlton Athletic’s defence started to show again last night in their 4-4 draw with Rochdale at the Valley. Here are three centre-backs they should target before the end of the transfer window-

Conor Masterson, QPR



The Addicks already have Paul Smyth on loan from the Hoops and should target his colleague. Masterson may leave QPR for more game time this month and he would be a shrewd acquisition for Lee Bowyer’s side.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Liverpool before dropping into the Championship to join the R’s in 2019.

Manny Monthe, Tranmere Rovers

Charlton should look into throwing the 6ft 4inc defender a League One lifeline this winter. Months, who is 25 years old, is out of contract at Tranmere at the end of the season meaning the Addicks should test their resolve with an offer.

Monthe has played for the Whites since 2018 and has been a key player for them since then, playing a huge role in their promotion from League Two a couple of years ago. Prior to his move to Prenton Park, he had spells at QPR, Bath City and Forest Green Rovers.

Curtis Tilt, Rotherham United

The ex-Blackpool man has proven himself in League One and has spent the first-half of this campaign on loan at Wigan Athletic.

He has now returned to Rotherham and it is unclear whether he is part of Paul Warne’s plans. If not, Charlton could tempt him with another loan move for the remainder of the season.

Who would you want, Charlton fans?