Stoke City are on the verge of completing the loan signing of Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur, in what will be Michael O’Neill’s third signing of this January window.

Stoke City have already welcomed both Rabbi Matondo and Rhys Norrington-Davies on loan from Schalke and Sheffield United respectively. Now it looks as though they’ll beat a number of clubs to the signing of Clarke from Spurs, who last season spent time on loan at Leeds United and QPR.

Now though having spent half-a-season with the likes of Gareth Bale and Heung-Min Son, Clarke looks ready to take on the Championship once again.

Stoke City currently sit in 8th-place of the Championship table. O’Neill has delivered on his word and has Stoke challenging for a top-six spot and they could well be higher if it wasn’t for the injury of their in-form striker Tyrese Campbell – he’s out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Since his injury v Cardiff City last month, Stoke have played six Championship games, won one and scored only two goals. O’Neill has the likes of Steven Fletcher, Sam Vokes and Jacob Brown at his disposal but none of them are notching the same amount of goals as Campbell was.

Going into this window then, a striker was an absolute must for O’Neill. Although he’s made two good signings and looks to make another very soon, none of them are strikers – Clarke and Matondo are wingers and not very prolific ones at that.

The Potters have amassed just 26 goals in 23 Championship outings this season. Conceding 22 as well, it’s not as though they can rely on their vast amount of goals to see them into the top-six. O’Neill looks to have recruited three good ‘players’ this month, but whether they’re good ‘signings’ remains to be seen.