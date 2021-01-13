Cardiff City have opened contract talks with a trio of first-team players, one of them being full-back Joe Bennett.

The 30-year-old is formerly of Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Brighton and Sheffield Wednesday. He joined Cardiff ahead of the 2016/17 season and now in his fifth season in South Wales, it could well be his last.

He’s since made 166 appearances for the Bluebirds in all competitions. Ahead of this season though, late towards the end of the October deadline, Vladimir Ivic’s Watford were linked with a surprise move for Bennett.

It came with the full-back nearing the final six months of his contract. Watford were in need of a left-back following their demise from the Premier League and arguably, they still are.

Kiko has been Watford’s main outlet at left-back. Jeremy Ngakia has covered there a few times but that only highlights Watford’s problem in the full-back position.

Bennett meanwhile is as solid a left-back as you’ll find in the Football League. He’s neither a wing-back nor an overly-defensive full-back, but a well-rounded one and someone who’s been a constant mainstay under Neil Harris.

Wales Online report that the club are ‘hopeful’ of sealing a new deal for Bennett this month, with Mark Harris and Junior Hoilett also on the renewal list

As for Watford, under their new manager Xisco Munoz they might have completely forgot about Bennett at Cardiff. Now in the finial six months of his contract though and with talks yet to be had, Watford or any other team for that matter could swoop in and sign a cut-price January left-back.

Cardiff are sitting in 15th-place of the Championship table and Harris looks as though he’s achieved the best he can possibly achieve with this Cardiff side, taking them to the play-offs last season.

Bennett could well look for the next chapter in his career and likewise with a few other names – Cardiff is a sinking ship and Watford for one could benefit.