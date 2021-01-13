Sheffield United are in the race to sign Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph, according to a report by The Mirror.

The youngster is a man in-demand at the moment with Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers and Celtic also believed to be keen on snapping him up this winter.

Joseph, who is 19 years old, has burst onto the scene for the Wigan this season in League One and is alerting other clubs.

The Latics are facing a real battle to keep hold of the teenager in this transfer market and he is not short of options.

Academy graduate

Joseph joined Wigan’s academy at the age of 13 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has broken into their senior side this season and has scored four goals in 13 games in all competitions.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in June. He faces a big decision on his future over the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see who makes a move.

Wanted by the Blades

Sheffield United gained their first win of the season last night against Newcastle United but still have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid the drop.

The Blades may be keeping an eye on potential players for the future and Joseph is certainly being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Wigan are back in action this weekend against North West rivals Rochdale at Spotland and will be looking to build on their win over Burton Albion last time out.

Will Wigan keep Joseph?