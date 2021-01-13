Hull City’s Andy Smith is on the verge of signing a new contract, as confirmed by boss Grant McCann to BBC Radio Humberside last night (see tweet below).

LISTEN: #hcafc Grant McCann talks with @bbcburnsy after a win against Fleetwood Town:

The youngster helped the Tigers beat Fleetwood Town 3-2 in the Papa John’s Trophy yesterday.

Hull were 2-0 down but fought back in the final 12 minutes to seal a dramatic comeback after goals from Mallik Wilks, Keane Lewis-Potter and Lewie Coyle.

Smith, who is 19 years old, was handed his debut by the League One side and impressed. McCann labelled him ‘the right-footed Jacob Greaves’.

Hull have some promising youngsters in their ranks and have been working hard to tie them down on longer contracts. The likes of Greaves and Callum Jones have signed new deals recently, but the club still haven’t agreed terms with key player Lewis-Potter yet.

Smith was born in Oxfordshire but was snapped up by the Tigers at an early age. He has since risen up through the academy of the East Yorkshire club and has been a key player at youth levels.

The defender has trained on a regular basis with the first-team over the past 12 months or so and was named on the bench against Reading in the Championship last term.

He did well on his debut last night against Fleetwood and is expected to pen a new contract at the KCOM Stadium over the coming days. Smith is a name for Hull fans to keep an eye over the coming years.

Next up for the Tigers is Blackpool at home.

