Leeds United thought highly enough of Jordan Stevens to bring him to Elland Road after just 15 first-team games for Forest Green Rovers.

Stevens has spent the first half of this season on loan at Swindon Town. Now, he is to spend the second part of the campaign at Valley Parade and Bradford City.

He leaves Swindon with words of advice from their boss John Sheridan, himself an ex-Leeds player, ringing in his ears.

Sheridan advice for departing Stevens

His half-season loan at Sheridan’s Swindon didn’t pull up trees like many might have been expecting.

Stevens made just 13 appearances for Swindon before leaving for Bradford. He scored one goal and one assist whilst with Sheridan’s outfit.

Commenting on his leaving, Sheridan said of Stevens:

“Jordan is a young kid who really needs to realise how lucky he is to be at a club like Leeds United. For Jordan’s sake – and this is me being honest to him – he needs to have a bit more fire in his belly and realise how fortunate he is to be a young footballer at a massive club, in my eyes.”

One final piece of sage advice that Sheridan gave was: “More than anything, he needs to enjoy being a player.”

Jordan Stevens and what he gives the Bantams

The young Leeds United winger will be looking to make more of a hit at Valley Parade with the Bantams than he did at The County Ground with the Robins.

He’s got potential and bags of room for development and that is what Leeds United will be hoping to see from him between now and the end of the season.

He’s shown that he can be a bag of tricks out wide and that is what City will be hoping to get from him as they look to push away from the clutches of the bottom of League Two.

Will Jordan Stevens shine at Bradford City despite not shining at Swindon Town?