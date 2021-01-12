Speaking to the club’s official media channels, Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has said he is hoping for a run in the starting 11 after impressing against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

At the weekend, Xisco Munoz opted to put German ‘keeper Daniel Bachmann in between the sticks for Watford’s FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

Despite falling to a 1-0 defeat, the 26-year-old put in a decent stint for the Hornets. It marked only the fifth appearance Bachmann has made for Watford since signing in the summer of 2017 and now, the ‘keeper has spoken of his desire for more game time.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bachmann said he is always ready to come in when called upon and hopes for more chances. He said:

“I feel good, like I’ve got a good bit of form. Hopefully, the tables will turn soon and I’ll be the one playing every three days and not every three months in the cup. That’s what I’m here for.

“I always prepare like I’m going to play. Everybody wants to play and you always think you should be playing. You know what you are getting into when you become a goalkeeper: you know there will be tough times along the way and you know it won’t be plain sailing.

“The tables can turn quickly and you have to be ready at a moment’s notice. I always train and prepare all week like I’m expecting to play.”

If Bachmann wants to break into Xisco’s plans, he will have to displace veteran Ben Foster. The 37-year-old has been the number one choice for some time now so Bachmann will have a task on his hands if he wants to get into the side.

The former Stoke City ‘keeper impressed on loan with Kilmarnock in the 2018/19 season and certainly feels as though he is ready to jump into the side when called upon.

After his cup exploits, it will be interesting to see if Xisco looks to offer Bachmann the chance to impress the league in the second half of the campaign.

