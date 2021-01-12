In news just coming through, Bradford City has announced the signing of Plymouth Argyle defender Niall Canavan.

With the Bantams needing to secure their defence a little more, they’ve plumped for the five-cap former Irish international to help them shore up at the back.

🚚 | Our third January recruit has driven a LONG way to get here…#BCAFC | #CityForAll pic.twitter.com/JFJDww8HWt — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) January 12, 2021

Who is Niall Canavan?

Leeds-born Canavan started out in football at Scunthorpe United, coming through their youth set-up. He made a total of 173 appearances (16 goals/four assists) for the Glanford Park outfit before a 2016 free transfer to Rochdale.

He made 50 appearances for Lancashire club (three goals) before signing for League One side Plymouth Argyle in 2018. His time in Devon has seen him make 92 appearances (5 goals/one assist) for the club.

His signing for the Bantams means that it is a return to his native West Yorkshire for the 29-year-old.

What will Bradford City be getting?

Canavan become City’s third recruit of the transfer window, joining for what the club says is an “undisclosed fee” and on an 18-month deal.

The Bantams will be getting an imposing centre-back in the 6ft 4in Canavan. With his height and experience, Canavan will provide a sense of solidity in the City backline.

That physical presence that he provides will be an asset that Bradford City can exploit at both ends of the field. He also brings with him an experience of football at a higher level that the Bantams currently play at.

What is being said about this deal?

Niall Canavan

“I grew up watching Bradford City and have always had that ambition to be one of the lads who runs out at Valley Parade. I was in the academy as a young lad and used to come here a lot as a ballboy.

As soon as the call came in, I was very eager to get the deal done and, thankfully, we have been able to get everything sorted. This is a brilliant club and I am looking forward to pushing on.”

The Bradford City management

“Having first been identified by Lee Turnbull, Niall was a player we were very keen to bring to Bradford City, so are delighted to have got the deal done.

“His experience at this level and above is there for all to see, and the fact he has left a club from a higher division speaks volumes of how much he is bought into what we want to achieve.”

Will Niall Canavan prove to be a good deal for Bradford City?