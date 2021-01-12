According to the Yorkshire Post, Brentford are set to ‘test’ Barnsley’s resolve with a bid for midfield star Callum Styles.

Styles has made himself one of the first names of Valerien Ismael’s Barnsley team-sheet this season. His performances for the Tykes have played a big role in their campaign to date and now, it has been claimed the youngster is attracting transfer interest.

As per a report from the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley’s Championship rivals Brentford are among those eyeing up Styles.

‘Several clubs’ are said to be keeping tabs on the 20-year-old midfielder, with the Bees reportedly ready to test Barnsley with a bid this month.

The former Bury starlet nailed down a spot in Gerhard Struber’s starting 11 towards the tail end of the 2019/20 campaign. Styles cemented himself as a fan favourite with a last-minute winner against Brentford on the final day of the season, keeping the Tykes in the division.

This season has seen Styles develop his game further, starring in Ismael’s midfield. Across all competitions, the Barnsley prodigy has played 23 times this season. In the process, he has conjured up three goals and two assists.

With interest in Styles increasing, it will be interesting to see how Barnsley react. The Bury-born youngster is tied down to a long-term deal at Oakwell, so the club are under no pressure to sell him.

The Tykes are in a position to mount a surprise play-off push. They currently occupy 9th place and sit three points behind 6th placed Watford.

Losing Styles to a Championship rival would be a big blow to their efforts, so it awaits to be seen how the interest in Styles develops further over the coming weeks.

Will Styles still be a Barnsley player by the end of the window?