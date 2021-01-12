Southend United have confirmed Bournemouth midfielder Kyle Taylor will stay on loan at Roots Hall for the remainder of the season.

Bournemouth midfielder Kyle Taylor linked up with Mark Molesley’s Southend United in the summer transfer window, heading out on a second loan stint away from the Cherries.

Despite having his time with the club disrupted by injury problems, Taylor has managed to make a good impression at Roots Hall. Now, it has been confirmed that he will remain with the club for the rest of the season.

Taylor’s reaction

Upon the announcement of the fresh agreement, the Bournemouth loanee discussed the extension on the Shrimpers’ official website. Taylor said that he is looking forward to pressing on and helping Molesley’s men continue in their resurgent vein of form.

Here’s what the 21-year-old had to say:

“I’ve enjoyed the first half of the season and the team is getting a lot stronger which we’ve seen in the results. Hopefully, I can keep helping the team as much as I can and I’m delighted to sign an extension.

“Everyone has really welcomed me, and I felt comfortable straight away. I think a lot of places it takes some time to get used to everyone, but knowing the staff and a few players here helped me settle in.

“Even from the first game when I met the lads just before the game I felt quite comfortable. I’ve come here to play games and help the team and I’ve loved every minute. It’s just about keeping fit now and helping as much as I can.”

Season so far…

Across all competitions, Taylor has played in 12 games so far this season. In the process, the Southend loan man has laid on one assist and scored once.

The League Two side started the 2020/21 campaign in horrendous form. However, with only one loss in their last seven, Southend will be hoping to lift themselves off the foot of the table and out of the relegation zone.

Happy to see Taylor extend his Southend stint?