Luton Town have confirmed an agreement has been reached to extend playmaker Jordan Clark’s contract at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town were dealt a hefty transfer blow earlier today, with Rhys Norrington-Davies heading back to parent club Sheffield United half a season early.

However, a fresh development emerging from Kenilworth Road will hopefully ease the blow of losing the Wales international.

Clark seals contract extension

Summer signing Jordan Clark has put in a host of impressive performances since joining Luton from Accrington Stanley. Now, it has been confirmed that his hard work has been rewarded.

Clark has sealed a new deal with the Championship side, committing his immediate future to the club.

Season so far

Across all competitions, the 27-year-old winger has featured 19 times so far this campaign. In the process, Clark has found the back of the net twice, also laying on one assist.

Nathan Jones’ reaction

Upon the announcement of the deal, Hatters boss Jones moved to express his delight at the agreement.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 47-year-old said he is happy to have seen Clark display his ability to play in the Championship having spent most of his career in League One and League Two. He said:

“He’s quickly proved he’s a Championship player and we’re delighted with the progress he’s shown, so much so that we felt we needed to secure his future.

“From the moment I met him and spoke to him, I knew Clicker would be a great fit for us and the more we see in training and matches, that is reinforced. This contract extension is deserved and it gives him that bit more security as he settles in the area.”

What next for Clark?

With a fresh deal secured, the former Barnsley winger will be hoping to nail down a spot in Jones’ starting 11.

Eight of his 15 Championship appearances have come off the bench, but Clark has started in four of his last seven.

Should Clark be a regular starter?