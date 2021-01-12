Speaking to the club’s official website, Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell has confirmed the club have rejected a bid from Blackburn Rovers for left-back Harry Pickering.

Reports have claimed that Blackburn Rovers have bid for Crewe star Harry Pickering.

The 22-year-old left-back has been a standout star in League One this season, with his performances unsurprisingly attracting second-tier interest. Rovers’ Championship rivals Stoke City have also been credited with interest in the Crewe academy graduate.

David Artell speaks

Amid claims of Blackburn’s interest in Pickering, Crewe boss Artell moved to add clarity to Rovers’ chase of the full-back.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Artell confirmed that the Railwaymen have rejected a bid for Pickering. The 40-year-old said:

“I can tell you that we have had a bid for Harry from Blackburn but we have turned that down.

“I’ve spoken to Harry and he knows the situation. The outlook looks very rosy for him. There are three weeks left of the window and there is a possibility he might not be here. There is also the possibility that he will be here and then we will look at it again in the summer.

“In the meantime, he can play some good football, with his mates and try and get us playing at a higher level. Harry agrees with that and he is a top lad and a terrific professional. We have his best interest at heart and we have worked on that for over 10 years.”

What next?

With Crewe turning down the offer, reports have emerged claiming a Blackburn deal now looks unlikely.

Plenty of the transfer window remains, so it will be interesting to see if Tony Mowbray’s side return with another bid before January ends.

Pickering’s career so far

A graduate of the Alex’s highly-rated academy, Pickering has gone on to play 144 times for the club’s senior side.

In the process, the left-back – who has also featured at left-midfield – has chipped in with 10 goals and 14 assists.

Will Pickering still be a Crewe player by the end of the window?