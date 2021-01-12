Leeds United have had an offer rejected by Wigan Athletic for their 17-year-old midfielder Sean McGurk.

The Wigan Athletic youth player looks set to be another youngster who departs for for the higher leagues. He’s yet to make his first-team debut for the club but he’s a player that fans will have heard of, after Leeds United’s failed summer bid.

Marcelo Bielsa signed Joe Gelhardt from Wigan last summer and wanted McGurk too. Wigan’s administrator would reject the offer, with reports then claiming that Leeds would come back in January. And they have.

Writing on Twitter this morning, The Sun’s Alan Nixon wrote:

Leeds. Offer made for Sean McGurk. Latest Wigan whizz kid. Turned down by Latics. Not enough. Contract up in summer so can move then. But danger that Rangers (or Celtic) step in with pre contract in meantime. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 12, 2021

Wigan then are stuck in a difficult position with McGurk – if a new contract isn’t agreed then Wigan will lose him for nothing in the summer. To add to their difficulty, one of Celtic or Rangers can swoop in with a pre-contract deal this month.

Following their relegation form the Championship, Wigan would see half of their playing and backroom staff depart. Paul Cook left and now looks nailed on for the Sheffield Wednesday job, whilst a host of players left for Championship or Premier League moves.

It’s left Wigan struggling in League One. They sit in 23rd-place of the table having undergone a management change which now sees Leam Richardson in the dugout – his side have lost just once in six as they vie for an unimaginable survival bid in League One.

Wigan look to be standing firm on McGurk. A sale would make sense if a contract renewal seems unlikely, but Wigan’s rejection of Leeds’ offer might suggest that a new contract is in the works. With Celtic and Rangers to contend with as well though, it’ll prove a stressful situation for Wigan.