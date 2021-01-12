TalkSPORT’s Jason Cundy has suggested that Derby County’s interim boss Wayne Rooney ‘might be tempted’ by a move to Scotland, having seen the recent success of Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

Rooney has been in interim charge of Derby County for several weeks now. His appointment proved an unpopular one but after a string of solidifying performances, he’s in line for the permanent job.

Pending the club’s ongoing takeover, Derby are expected to hand Rooney the permanent managers’ position in the coming weeks – and it’s nothing short of deserved.

But Cundy believes that Celtic will be in the market for a ‘Gerrard-type’ appointment in the summer. As quoted, in The Daily Record, Cundy said on air:

“I’m guessing he’ll (Gerrard) want to finish whatever job he started, whether that’s back-to-back titles (or Champions League).

“It will be interesting to see who takes the Celtic job because I can’t see Lennon hanging on after this season.

“I just wonder who might be tempted up there, because what Steven Gerrard has done, Wayne Rooney for example, Frank Lampard after he’s won the title – Steven Gerrard has gone up there and made a name for himself.”

Gerrard became Rangers manager ahead of the 2018/19 season. Celtic would go on to win the title and Gerrard led a contested summer afterwards. But now his side sit 11 points clear of 2nd-place Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table and look set to deny their bitter rivals a 10th consecutive league title.

Rooney only looks to be getting started on his new project at Pride Park. He’s long wanted a management position and now he’s nearing it. But he could end up in the same sort of position as Lampard did at Derby – one good season before a bigger club comes calling with a bigger offer.

Celtic could well do that with Rooney – Lennon looks unlikely to remain past this season and they’ll want someone new, someone to compete with Gerrard at Rangers. Rooney’s Manchester United connections would no doubt spark a rivalry with Gerrard, but whether or not Rooney would leave English football remains to be seen.