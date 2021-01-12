Cardiff City have had a bid rejected by Crewe Alexandra for defender Perry Ng, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 11.01.21, 9:05).

The Bluebirds have seen their offer of £250,000 plus add-ons turned down by the League One outfit.

Ng, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at Gresty Road at the end of the season and David Artell’s side are facing a real to battle to keep him in Cheshire this month.

Cardiff are in the hunt to sign him and may go back in with another offer to further test the Railwaymen’s resolve.

Career to date

Ng has risen up through the youth academy at Crewe and has established himself as a key player over the past few years.

The Liverpool-born defender signed his first professional contract with the Alex in 2014 and a loan spell in non-league at Hyde United as a youngster.

He made his Crewe debut in November 2015 against Oldham Athletic and has since played 182 games for them, chipping in with seven goals.

Risk of losing important players

Ng helped his side gain promotion from League Two last term and has played a key part in their impressive start to life back in the third tier.

Crewe face losing left-back Harry Pickering in this transfer window as well with Blackburn Rovers looking to sign him. The Alex are holding firm at the moment and have rejected both Rovers’ and Cardiff’s first offers for Pickering and Ng, but the onslaught could continue.

Will Cardiff land Ng?