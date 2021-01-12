Mark Warburton is not looking to loan out QPR striker Charlie Kelman this month, insisting that the 19-year-old is part of his plans going into the second-half of the season.

The American joined QPR from Southend United in the summer. He proved to be an exciting prospect in League One and in a bid to revitalise his side over summer, Warburton brought him to QPR alongside Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne.

Both Dykes and Bonne have led contested seasons though, and Kelman has come into more action in the run-up to the New Year – he’s now made three Championship appearances for the Rs, having played 45 minutes v Fulham last time out.

Despite the recent arrival of Charlie Austin, Warburton told West London Sport that he has no plans to loan Kelman out this month:

“Bringing a player in gives us four strikers but we need to make sure we have cover. If we get an injury then we’re back down to three strikers.

“We’ve got to make sure we look after QPR and each individual player’s development. At 19 years of age, getting pitch time at QPR in the first team is a tremendous part of his development.”

It comes after speculation grew on Twitter, suggesting that Kelman would be loaned out after the arrival of Austin. West London Sport ran a poll on Twitter, with the majority of QPR fans saying Kelman should be loaned out this month:

QPR sitting in 20th-place of the Championship table, winless in 10 in all competitions, are in a very real relegation battle. Expectations were high going into this season though. Despite the loss of Ebere Eze, QPR had actually spent a decent mount in the transfer window for the first time in a few seasons.

But that money doesn’t seem to have been spent well. Dykes was the marquee signing coming in from Livingston, but he’s quickly come under the spotlight of QPR fans having netted five this season – four from the penalty spot.

Bonne has also been questioned. He looked a shrewd signing when he came off the bench to head home a late equaliser on his debut v Sheffield Wednesday. But he’s managed just the one goal since and QPR look to be in trouble.

Kelman though is a player fans want to see a lot more of – he’s energetic and offers something different to what QPR already have. With Austin now at the club as well, he has yet more scope to improve his game.