The last few months as an Ipswich Town fan have been some of the worst in the club’s history.

The fans have been calling for Paul Lambert’s contract to be terminated for most of the past year. The former Dortmund player’s insistence on playing a formation which does not suit the players, and a style which does not produce results playing a large part in the change of mood at Portman Road.

Recent issues have included banning local reporter and fanzine editor Phil Ham (of TWTD) from the press conferences, citing a team leak on the open forum page of the website.

Now, Football insider have reported the classic “dressing room unrest” suggesting all is not well in the first team squad, suggesting some of the “star” players are no longer willing to work for the fifty-one year old Scot.

In truth, Lambert’s stats do not hold up well, 101 games, 33 wins, the vast majority of those games in third tier football with a squad capable of promotion. The trip to Burton could be Lambert’s last on the Ipswich coach.

Fan group Blue Action were the first to lose faith, with a host of unmanned protest banners at both the training ground and the stadium, although a protest was planned for the Swindon game, it did not go ahead due to lockdown rules. But now the South West Supporters club too have voiced their concerns, taking to Twitter (and being shared by Blue Action) to publicly call for the head of Paul Lambert.

A mammoth string of tweets follow the initial posting, but the aim is clear, Club owner and international ‘man of mystery’ Marcus Evans needs to act quickly, regardless of reports having him unable to physically be in Ipswich, due to being locked down abroad. Sky kindly screened the horror show against Swindon, a game we can be sure Mr Evans tuned in for.

So, if the job became available, who would the fans wish to see take the helm? Three names have been touted already, and all would be available should the job arise. Kieron Dyer, current U23 coach is apparently the favourite, whilst likeable journeyman Paul Cook is also being mentioned, along with the duo of Cowley’s, the former PE teachers are reasonably local to Ipswich (Essex) and would favour a return to management at this level after a disastrous Huddersfield term.

Who should come in?