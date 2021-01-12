Bolton Wanderers have been dealt a blow with Peter Kioso being recalled by Luton Town, as announced on their official club website.

Here are three defenders they could sign to replace him-

Joel Lynch, free

He is a free agent and has been weighing up his options since being released by Sunderland at the end of last season. The experienced centre-back would be ideal for the Trotters on an arrangement until the end of the campaign.

Lynch, who is 33 years old, has played over 350 games his career to date after played for the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and QPR.

Conor Masterson, QPR

QPR are open to him leaving on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt. He joined the London club from Liverpool so could Bolton offer him a route back to the North West this winter?

Masterson may have reservations over dropping into League Two but there is no doubt that he would be guaranteed regular football at the University of Bolton Stadium and it would be an exciting proposition for him to help them push for the Play-Offs.

Gabriel Osho, Luton Town

Ian Evatt’s side could look to target Kioso’s colleague Osho from Kenilworth Road instead in this transfer window. The 22-year-old only joined the Hatters in November having previously risen up through the youth ranks at Reading.

Osho has recently spent time on loan at Yeovil Town in the National League but has returned to Nathan Jones’ side now.

Who would you want, Bolton fans?