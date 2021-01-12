Luton Town loan man Rhys Norrington-Davies is being linked with a permanent move to Stoke City from Sheffield United, according to Football Insider.

Here are three left-backs the Hatters could target to replace him if he departs Kenilworth Road-

Amari’i Bell, Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray’s side are looking to sign Crewe Alexandra’s Harry Pickering this month which could see Bell slip down the pecking order as they already have Barry Douglas on loan from Leeds United.

Bell, who is 26 years old, moved to Ewood Park from Fleetwood Town in 2018 and helped them gain promotion from League One in his first season. He has made 93 appearances for Rovers to date but could become available if they land Pickering.

Callum Elder, Hull City

The Australian full-back currently plays in the third tier for the Tigers but is impressing for Grant McCann’s men. It would not be a surprise to see Championship clubs monitoring his situation.

Elder has previously played for the likes of Leicester City, Brentford, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town. He still has another year left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium and has a decent chance of returning to the second tier this season.

Josh Tymon, Stoke City

Luton boss Nathan Jones managed the 21-year-old during his time at the Bet365 Stadium. Tymon’s long-term future at Stoke could be thrown up in the air if they land Norrington-Davies. The Potters are also after Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty which may have implications on the young left-back.

Luton could offer him a chance to depart this winter.



