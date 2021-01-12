Former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth manager Paul Cook has submitted a formal application for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job. But this is an appointment that should’ve already been made.

The 53-year-old is poised to land his second Championship job, and Sheffield Wednesday to appoint their third permanent manager of the season.

Following Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, Cook could well be the next man in the Hillsborough dugout after it was revealed by Examiner Live that Cook had applied for the role.

Speaking on his links to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, Cook suggested his interest in the vacancy.

“It is very, very flattering to be linked. I am an out of work manager and I am desperate to get back into football.

“Wednesday is an absolutely massive football club. It would be a fantastic club for anyone to manage so while I’m being linked with it, it is obviously very flattering.”

The Owls since parting ways with Tony Pulis have gone on a three game winning streak in all competitions, having not lost in five outings. They’re a place above the bottom-three on goal difference and their season is looking a whole lot brighter.

Wednesday fans though would still love to see the permanent appointment of Cook – he proved a worthy Championship manager last season, dragging Wigan up unto the mid-table reaches only to be relegated via a points deduction.

Since leaving, he’s been linked with most every Championship available, having been strongly linked to the Wednesday job when it was last up for grabs. Before Pulis’ appointment, Cook was in the running and now with Pulis gone, and Cook looking likely for the job, it summarises a calamity of errors from the Sheffield Wednesday board this season.

Monk was a contested name and some wanted him out long before he was eventually shown the door. Then Pulis – his time at the club will always be remembered as some of Sheffield Wednesday’s darkest days.

Dejphon Chansiri will be hoping it’s third time lucky with his managers this season. Cook would be an appointment that’d reinstate a lot of fans’ belief in the owner and in terms of football, one that should pay huge dividends for Wednesday going forward.

