Blackburn Rovers have ‘no intention’ of sending Barry Douglas back to Leeds United, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Tony Mowbray’s are in the hunt for a new left-back in this transfer window and are trying to sign Crewe Alexandra’s Harry Pickering.

A deal to bring the 22-year-old would cast a cloud of doubt over the futures of Douglas and Amari’i Bell. However, Rovers have no plans to send Douglas back to Elland Road.

Strength in depth

They still see him as decent competition and back-up for their defensive department which would come in handy for the second-half of the season.

Douglas, who is a Scotland international, rocked up at Ewood Park in October and his deal with the Lancashire outfit runs until the end of the campaign. He is out of contract with Leeds in June meaning he is due to become a free agent this coming summer as it stands.

He has made 12 appearances for Blackburn in the Championship so far.

Promotion experience

Douglas joined Leeds in 2018 from Wolves having previously helped the Midlands side win the Championship title in his only season at Molineux.

He then helped the Whites gain promotion to the Premier League last term under Marcelo Bielsa but was allowed to leave in the summer transfer window for more game time.

Douglas has had a well-travelled career to date having also played for the likes of Livingston, Queen’s Park, Dundee United, Lech Poznan and Konyaspor.

He is still in Blackburn’s plans at the moment despite their pursuit of Pickering.

Does Douglas have a future at Ewood Park?