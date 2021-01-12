Hull City-linked winger Nathan Holland was on the bench for West Ham United last night against Stockport County.

The Tigers have been credited with an interest in the pacey wide man over the past week, even though their boss Grant McCann was tight-lipped over the situation when asked about it, as covered by The72.

Holland, who is 22 years old, had a place on the bench last night as the Hammers squeezed past National League side Stockport at Edgeley Park. Defender Craig Dawson scored a late winner for the Premier League outfit, with ex-Hull star Jarrod Bowen getting the assist.

📋 Our team to face Stockport County tonight looks like this! #FACup #STOWHU pic.twitter.com/rnTo9GelY5 — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 11, 2021

Signings wanted

The Tigers are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad in this transfer window as they look to mount a promotion push. They are currently 2nd in the league and are in a good position to make an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

They are looking to tie up a deal to sign ex-Wigan Athletic midfielder Jordan Flores, who has impressed in Ireland at Dundalk over recent seasons. However, the East Yorkshire side are in need of some attacking reinforcements.

Hakeeb Adelakun’s recall by Bristol City leaves them light in terms of options out wide, hence the links to Holland. The former Everton man spent time on loan in League One last term at Oxford United and scored three goals in 12 games for the U’s.

Holland could leave West Ham again on loan this month and is a name to keep an eye on.

Will Hull get Holland?