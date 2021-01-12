Charlton Athletic are back in action tonight against Rochdale at the Valley.

The Addicks will be desperate to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley last time out.

Lee Bowyer’s side have lost back-to-back games so far to start 2021 but have an opportunity tonight to climb back into the Play-Offs.

Rochdale are currently sat in 21st place in the League One table and have won one in their last five games. However, they will be in confident mood ahead of their trip to London having fought back from 3-0 to draw with Crewe Alexandra at the weekend.

Team news

Charlton could hand another start to Liverpool winger Liam Millar, who made his debut against Accrington last Friday. The Canadian international looked bright against Stanley and will be itching to get his first goal for the club as soon as possible.

Bowyer may also be tempted to throw in new boy Ronnie Schwartz for his first start. The Danish forward could freshen up their strike force tonight after coming off the bench last time out.

They are expected to be without Marcus Maddison, whilst the likes of Ryan Inniss, Akin Famewo and Andrew Shinnie remained sidelined.

Here is a predicted line-up for the hosts- (4-3-3)-

Ben Amos, Chris Gunter, Deji Oshilaja, Jason Pearce, Ian Maatsen, Albie Morgan, Jake Forster-Caskey, Alex Gilbey, Paul Smyth, Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar.

Prediction

This one won’t be easy for Bowyer’s side but if they can keep it tight at the back there is no reason why their quality going forward won’t shine through. 2-1 home win.

