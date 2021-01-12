Stoke City are set to sign Rhys Norrington-Davies on loan from Sheffield United for the remainder of the season, with the Blades to cut short his season-long loan deal at Luton Town.

The 21-year-old was formerly of the Swansea City youth academy. Now a full Wales international, Norrington-Davies joined Luton Town ahead of this season and has so far featured 18 times in the Championship for Nathan Jones’ side.

Having largely impressed, several sources claim that Stoke City are ‘poised’ to sign Norrington-Davies on loan for the remainder of the season. Journalist Pete O’Rourke tweeted earlier today:

Stoke City are poised to sign Sheffield United left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies on loan after he was recalled from his loan at Luton. #scfc #sufc #LTFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 12, 2021

He could become Stoke’s second January signing after the club completed a deal for Schalke’s Rabbi Matondo – the Welshman has also joined on loan.

With moves for other players still rumoured, Michael O’Neill looks to be making another keen loan acquisition in Norrington-Davies and one that could decide whether his side finish in the top-six of the Championship this season.

For Luton, Norrington-Davies proved to be an exciting full-back. Playing on the let-hand side of defence, the Welshman quickly became a regular starter at Luton and his loss will be a huge blow to their chances this season, but a huge bonus for Stoke.

Jones – who led Stoke City into last season – has spoken highly of Norrington-Davies. Earlier in the campaign he told Luton Today about how the loan signings of Norrington-Davies and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City were ‘calculated risks’, and that he’d have loved to have made either one of their stays permanent:

“When we identify certain people that we think can take the club forward then we try to sign them permanently, if we can’t sign them then we’ll usually move to the next available one that we can sign…We felt this was a calculated risk, so we’re delighted to have both players.

“We would like them to be our players and you never know in the future, but one thing, if they go back and don’t quite make it at their clubs, at least we’re at the front of the queue.”

They currently sit in 8th-place of the Championship table. It’s been a solid showing from O’Neill in his first full-season in charge of the club, with a two point buffer separating them from 6th-place Watford.

Up next for them is a trip to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend – by which time, Stoke could well have announced the loan capture of Norrington-Davies.