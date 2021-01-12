Jack Wilshere started training with Bournemouth last month following his summer release by West Ham United. Speaking on the ex-Arsenal and England midfielder, Jason Tindall didn’t rule out the free signing.

The 29-year-old spent a decade at Arsenal before his 2018 exit. He joined up with London rivals West Ham but injury would follow him over to east London, limiting him to just 18 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers.

A new contract wouldn’t be offered and since the summer, Wilshere has been a free agent. But last month it was revealed that he was training with Bournemouth – Wilshere made 27 Premier League appearances on loan at the club throughout the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, as Bournemouth finished 9th.

Speaking to The Bournemouth Echo, Tindall gave an update on Wilshere’s fitness.

“He’s training and training well, I’ve got to say. I’ve been really pleased we have been able to have Jack here training with us. He’s still got a bit to do, because he’s not done a lot now for four month.”

Wilshere has long been hailed as a midfielder with raw, incomparable talent. But throughout his career he’s been constantly pegged back by injuries and many feel that he’s not enjoyed the career that his abilities warrant.

At Bournemouth though, Wilshere could well be training his way to a return to the South Coast. Tindall went on to say:

“He’s only been with us now for a couple of weeks and probably had maybe six training sessions within that time, due to the fixtures we’ve had.

“But he’s certainly getting fitter. He’s certainly looking a lot sharper and that’s one we will probably assess in the next few days, a week or so, and then we will see where we are.”

With Bournemouth currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table, Tindall has no doubt enjoyed a largely successful first half-season in charge. Formerly no.2 to Eddie Howe, expectations varied for Bournemouth as they returned to the Football League, but overall, fans seem content.

They’re free-scoring, exciting to watch and daring in their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League. With that in mind, Tindall could be eyeing more experienced players to seem them across the line come May.

“If I feel that he could add to the group and be a good signing for the second half of the season, then who wouldn’t?” Begged Tindall, when pressed on the possible signing of Wilshere.

Next up for Bournemouth is the visit of Millwall tonight – still with a game in hand, Bournemouth could leapfrog 2nd-place Swansea City with a win, and close the gap on leaders Norwich City to three points.