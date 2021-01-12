Bodo/Glimt’s Kasper Junker was the subject of transfer speculation leading up to January. Now, the striker has made known his desire to move.

From the Championship, all of Barnsley, Bristol City, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Swansea City have been linked with Junker at some point. Derby though were first linked with Junker last summer. With the Dane having since finished the 2019 Norwegian Eliteserien with 27 goals in 25 games, Derby’s interest has been reignited.

Swansea City seem to be the other side most likely to move for Junker this month. Steve Cooper is in the market for a striker having already seen his pursuit of Crawley Town’s Max Watters hit back – Junker then could find himself further up Swansea’s shopping list this month as they bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

With rumours rife but no activity, Junker has stated his readiness to take ‘the next step’ in his career, and how he’s staying match-ready in the Norwegian pre-season. He told The Athletic:

“You’ve got to stay sharp. Now the window is open, so you never know.”

He’s already seen his former teammate and housemate Philip Zinckernagel head for Watford. That won’t likely be the first Bodo/Glimt exit this month and Junker may not be the only other – a host of their players are wanted around Europe after their record-breaking Eliteserien title win.

“Everybody in the team is obviously ambitious to make the next step,” continued Junker. “For me, who is a little bit older than the other guys, the time has to be sooner but the ambition is very high in that club.

“The age I am now it’s the perfect time to make the next step but Philip (Zinckernagel) were there (at Bodo/Glimt) for more than one year.

“If I have to stay for one more year, then that’s no problem but it’s very good for the club and the players that big clubs come and look at our players because it shows that we are doing something right.”

Aged 26, Junker is coming into the prime of his career. His 27-goal haul last time round was something of an anomalous season though – the most amount of goals he’d managed in a single season before the last was nine in all competitions.

Having journeyed through Scandinavian football to find himself on the radar of English clubs, Junker could well get his big break this month and it might not be in the Championship. Crystal Palace and West Brom are in the running now, with Celtic strongly linked too.

But if either Derby County or Swansea City could land Junker this month then it’d be a huge statement. Derby bidding for Championship survival and a new era under new owners and new management, and Swansea vying for promotion to the Premier League after a two year absence.