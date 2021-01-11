Yesterday Simon Parker of the Telegraph and Argus wrote that Bradford City was interested in bringing Leeds United’s young striker Ryan Edmondson to Valley Parade.

The caveat that he placed on this news was that Bradford City might be interested but that current loan side, Aberdeen, was thought to be in “pole position.”

However, football is only slightly behind politics in terms of the landscape shifting and that is the case with Ryan Edmondsons’ next loan location writes the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth.

Ryan Edmondson – Leeds United and Aberdeen

Edmondson has fallen out of favour at Elland Road. Whilst others of his ‘class’ are making strides in the first-team squad, the 19-year-old seems to be somewhat lagging.

Last January, Phil Hay of The Athletic gave an insight into this on one of his podcasts. In words carried by Hay’s podcast of January 10 entitled ‘January: Is Che a Given’, the former YEP reporter says [55:36]:

“He [Edmondson] didn’t have a great summer by all accounts and the feeling is that he didn’t progress in the same way as other Under-23s who caught the eye for Bielsa.”

The 2018/19 season for the age group sides at Elland Road is where Edmondson stood out. He netted 24 goals in a series of performances which had Leeds fans genuinely hoping he was the next big thing.

Aberdeen took him on loan in the summer, he’s made 14 appearances for the Dons, scoring two goals and providing two assists. They were said by T&A reporter Parker to be ready to renew their agreement with Leeds United.

That doesn’t seem to be the case.

Aberdeen decision – Bradford hopes – others interested

The YEP’s Smyth (link above) says that Aberdeen is not going to renew their agreement with United, although they were “initially keen” on retaining him.

Smyth goes on to add that Aberdeen suffered a “last minute change of heart” after the financial aspects of the Covid pandemic bit deep.

This decision could buoy Bradford City’s hopes what with the Pittodrie outfit out of the running. However, a further caveat if offered by Smyth’s article.

He writes that Bradford City are not alone in the hunt for Edmondson’s half-season capture. He states: “several clubs, both north and south of the border, have shown an interest in securing his services for the rest of the 2020/21 season.”

So, whilst the situation might have changed slightly, it is not that clear a sign that Bradford City will be able to add Ryan Edmondson to their cohort of Leeds/former Leeds United players at Valley Parade.

Will Bradford City bea able to land Ryan Edmondson or is he bound to end up elsewhere?