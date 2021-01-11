Barnsley have received two bids from Championship clubs for midfielder Alex Mowatt, but the bidders haven’t been named – Mowatt has previously been linked with Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and QPR.

The 25-year-old ex-Leeds United man has established himself as one of the Football league’s most formidable central midfielders with Barnsley. Joining in 2016, he’s since made 124 league appearances for the Tykes, having scored four in 22 Championship outings this season.

Last summer, Mowatt was linked with a move away. All of Cardiff, Middlesbrough and QPR were linked as Mowatt entered the final year of his Barnsley contract. The plan was for Mowatt to sign an extended deal at Oakwell, and that remains one of Valerian Ismael’s top priorities.

He told The Yorkshire Post last week:

“It is not only my (major) priority, but the club’s. I think for the club it is the most important deal to do in the next few weeks.

“He is a big part for our success. Alex knows as well that he has a big standing in the team and club. I think both sides want to stay together and I think we must find a solution.

“I am sure we will try everything to keep Alex. Alex is the face of the team and the club and the captain of the team.