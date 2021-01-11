A report yesterday by local source Telegraph and Argus, placed Bradford City in a pack of sides chasing Leeds United youngster Ryan Edmondson.

The T&A’s Simon Parker writes that the Bantams “are hoping to add at least one new frontman. ”

He later adds that the young Leeds United striker “has been identified as a potential target.”

Who is Ryan Edmondson?

Edmondson is a powerfully-built striker and he has room to develop – he’s only 19.

The 6ft 2in frontman isn’t just a target man either – he’s got goals in his feet.

He’s mainly featured for the Under-23’s at Elland Road and led the line for Carlos Corberan’s successful, title-winning youngsters.

He doesn’t seem to have risen to the same heights that some of his former Under-23 colleagues such as Leif Davis and Jamie Shackleton.

How could he benefit the Bantams?

Goals. Just that, goals.

Bradford City are on a bit on an unbeaten streak under the interim managerial pairing of Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars.

They will be looking to pull away from the lower reaches of League Two – goals play a big part in that.

Goals are the currency that Edmondson deals in. In 2018/19, he hit 24 for Leeds United’s age-group sides, this despite him being just 18.

He’s spent the first half of this season out on loan at SPL side Aberdeen. He’s made 14 appearances for the Dons – 11 of these coming from the bench.

From those appearances, Edmondson has two goals and two assists. That’s in the top-tier of Scottish football; he’d easily be able to translate that to League Two.

Ryan Edmondson – the current situation

Leeds United striker Edmondson is coming into the last six months of his current deal at Elland Road. He is also coming to the end of his loan in Scotland.

Bradford City may have expressed an interest but so have current side Aberdeen. Parker, writing in the T&A says that the Dons are “in pole position” which leaves the Bantams somewhat trailing in their wake.

Where would be best for Ryan Edmondson for the rest of the season? Bradford City? Aberdeen?